Teachman’s Take: More wintry weather in store for parts of Kansas

Clouds have dominated today across much of Southern Kansas as our next storm system moves in from the southwest.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across parts of the Central High Plains. These will linger through our Wednesday evening as roads could become slick.

High pressure has been in control of the state today, keeping us chilly. It will play a big role in the track of the low that impacts the region overnight into Wednesday.

These two systems will battle each other out as we progress through the overnight. Lows will be chilly but not extremely cold for this time of the year.

As that area of low pressure works up from the southwest, it will win out over the drier air.

The farther northwest you live, the less you will see, if any, of this system. Areas of south central into eastern Kansas are in a better line up to see rain, sleet and snow through Wednesday.

Clouds will continue to thicken as this storm tracks our way. Snow will develop through the predawn hours of our Wednesday. Roads will likely be slick for the Wednesday AM commute so travel carefully. Snow could fall moderate to heavy at times, especially southeast of the Turnpike.

Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid-30s but as warmer air tries to overtake the cold, some rain/sleet may mix with the snow. This wintry mix could linger through the PM commute before finally lifting out of the viewing area. The wintry mix will taper from the southwest to the northeast by Wednesday evening.

Accumulations will be lighter west of the Turnpike. Heavier amounts will favor the Turnpike and points east. Dry air will make for a sharp cut-off to the west. A trace to 2″ are possible for Wichita and surrounding neighborhoods. Around 2-4″ are more likely east of I-35.

Colder air will then crash in behind this storm, making for a bitter Thursday. Highs will be way below average, only in the 20s and 30s. A lingering flurry or snow shower is possible to the northwest.

Wind chills by Thursday morning will be around 0, if not below! Please take precautions to keep the kids warm at the bus stop and bring your furry friends inside.

Friday will be warmer as southerly winds take over ahead of our next cold front. Seasonable conditions are expected under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds build back in by the end of the weekend and the start of the workweek. Temps will also be unseasonably warm. Highs rebound into the upper 50s to the middle 60s by next Monday. Another disturbance brings the chance of rain early next week. Some parts of the state might even see snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman