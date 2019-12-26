Teachman’s Take: New Christmas record, tracking rain and snow by this weekend

Today is our last warm day for a few. A front is currently parked across the state. Areas ahead of this boundary have experienced the warmest temperatures. Wichita hit a new record high temperature this afternoon of 68, breaking the previous record of 67 set in 2016. Areas behind this boundary have been more seasonable in the lower 50s.

Overall, it has been a nice Christmas. The only downside have been the gusty winds closest to the front.

These winds will weaken early tonight. As this boundary moves little overnight, patchy fog is possible close to it. Temperatures around Wichita will be above freezing overnight. However, areas farther to the north and west will dip below the freezing mark which could lead to an isolated slick spot or two on elevated surfaces early Thursday morning.

Any fog should fade away during Thursday morning with a mix of clouds and sun remaining. Winds will switch out of the northwest which will bring in the chill with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.

Weekend travelers need to pay extra attention. Travel could potentially be a little tricky depending on which part of the state you’re driving through.

A potent system will bring rain and snow to Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

The majority of the rain will fall through southern, central and eastern Kansas. At least a half inch of rain to an inch is expected. There will be locally higher amounts during this time. Also, don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder.

The northwestern portion of our viewing area stands the best chance for accumulating snow. Temperatures will be warm initially to support the rain, but as the colder air wraps in around this system Friday night into Saturday, areas to the north and west will see this changeover to snow.

Any leftovers will depart early on Sunday with clearing skies early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman