Teachman’s Take: Next heat wave approaches, Temperatures turn toasty this week

Increasing temperatures will be the big story this week as our next heat wave approaches.

Today spotty showers and thunderstorms developed in the heat of the day and will wane with the setting sun this evening. A stronger storm or two could briefly produce gusty winds during its lifetime.

Where the moisture content of the atmosphere has been higher, this is where the greatest chance for rain will exist over the next few hours. The air is tropical in nature where within an hour to an hour and a half these storms can easily produce a couple inches of rain!

Tuesday looks dry across the majority of the state. We could see a late-day shower or storm approach the Kansas/Colorado state line, but the majority of the activity will stay in Colorado.

Temperatures keep warming and by Wednesday we will see many triple digit temperatures, especially in western Kansas.

Later this week, looks like a couple of stormy complexes will track southward out of Nebraska. One is pegged for Wednesday night and another Thursday night.

Areas of northern and eastern Kansas stand the best chances for this rain. These complexes may dance around the Wichita area to the east. Southwest Kansas will more than likely miss out on these possibilities for storms.

Where this rain tracks will impact temperatures as clouds/rain will inhibit high temperatures with the bulk of the heat to the west.

Over the weekend, our chances for rain remain low with temperatures turning to the century mark.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman