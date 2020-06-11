Teachman’s Take: Next Heat Wave Underway

Temperatures were easily 10 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. The core of a high pressure system to the south is building on top of us. This will keep us toasty and most of Kansas dry over the next several days.

A weak disturbance has prompted strong to severe storms for a few of our southwestern communities. These should weaken as they track east/southeast through sunset once we lose our daytime heat.

Overnight lows will be milder in the 50s and 60s.

Any thunderstorm that continues early this evening has the potential to drop large hail and gusty winds. We also have enough moisture to produce brief, heavy downpours. Keep an eye out for lightning and remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

Temperatures are trending warmer as the workweek comes to a close. Tomorrow highs will top out in the 80s and 90s. I can see a spot or two to the southwest hitting the century mark.

We will be dry through most of Friday, but another chance for rain is possible Friday evening. This system will be closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. A storm or two could briefly become severe with hail and gusty winds.

This weekend the best chances for rain will be near the Kansas/Colorado state line and points west.

That area will be the focus for isolated storm development during the evenings through Monday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s along with a few rounding out the century mark next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman