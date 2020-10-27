Teachman’s Take: Next round of wintry weather expected early Tuesday

Our winter storm is in progress and is not finished with us just yet.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for many counties still across Kansas. An Ice Storm Warning for Kay County, Oklahoma. And our counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle are under Winter Storm Warnings.

Snow showers will stick around out west but start to deteriorate as they track to the east early tonight.

Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to the northwest with the 20s elsewhere. While we do get a break from the precipitation this evening for most locations (although patchy freezing drizzle may take place), another piece of energy works into southcentral and southeastern Kansas early Tuesday morning.

This will bring more snow, sleet and freezing rain especially for our southern communities.

Higher concentrations of freezing rain will occur in Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua counties. This will move out by Tuesday afternoon.

But wait…there’s more! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for a brief window, freezing rain and sleet are possible in southwest Kansas. Snow could also be in the mix. This will quickly transition over to a cold rain as temperatures warm from the south to the north.

The rain Wednesday will be heavy at times! Rain will stick around through Thursday morning before moving out. Temperatures by Wednesday will work into the 40s.

We will see a return to sunshine by Friday with climbing temps. As sunshine parks this weekend, high temperatures will return to the 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman