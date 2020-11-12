Teachman’s Take: Next shot for showers lines up, mild stretch continues

It has been a beautiful Veterans Day throughout the Central High Plains due to high pressure overhead!

Winds are light, if not calm, across Kansas. Over the next few days, we will have a series of weak systems that shift the direction of our winds. Depending on the path that flow takes, we could either gain or lose a few degrees.

Temps today have been comfortably cool and near the norm.

Overnight with light winds and primarily clear skies, temps will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Quiet conditions will prevail Thursday before our next quick moving storm system slides by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Latest model trends are shifting this slightly southeast. Best spots to pick up a little light rain will be along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Amounts look light.

Early this weekend, this system moves out and sunshine returns. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days in the 60s before a wind shift drops us Sunday.

This cool down lasts into Monday before temps warm again. Highs will range from the 40s in northern Kansas to the 60s to the south while next week looks dry.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman