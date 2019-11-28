Teachman’s Take: Next storm draws closer, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The second storm system in a series this week is on the approach. It’s blossoming over New Mexico right now and will lift to the northeast through the overnight and into Thanksgiving.

Most of the KSN viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for rain, sleet and snow. There could also be some freezing rain over north central and northeastern Kansas early in the day. There will be a window Thanksgiving morning where roads could be slick.

The wintry mix will approach the Kansas/Oklahoma state line shortly after midnight. Temps this evening will fall into the 30s and hover around the freezing point early on Thursday. Temperature is a critical factor in who will get the rain, sleet and snow.

Roads will be an issue for southern travelers, especially in New Mexico and the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma overnight first. Then, the roads will deteriorate over southwestern Kansas followed by the south central portions of the state.

There will be a wide swath of a trace to an inch of snow northwest of the Turnpike. There is also going to be a max of snowfall early on Thanksgiving that will include a sliver of western and central Kansas where 1” to 3” will be possible.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the morning and change everything over to rain. The afternoon will be easier to get around with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

As this storm evolves into more of a rain event by the afternoon and evening on Thanksgiving, our third system of the week will then line up.

On Black Friday, the system will bring rain and thunderstorms to our state. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially southeast of the Turnpike. Oklahoma and Texas could have a severe storm or two.

The weekend will be filled with sunshine and cool temperatures. Next week looks mostly dry. We’ll have to watch for another system next Thursday that could bring rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman