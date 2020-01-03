Teachman’s Take: Nice January weekend continues our quiet and dry stretch

Northerly winds have kept temperatures chilly, but bright sunny skies helped to warm temperatures today.

Winds were relatively breezy, but they will tone down for the weekend.

Dry conditions will be the trend over the next several days. Chances for rain are pretty slim.

Overnight, lows will bottom out in the 20s. There is a quick-moving disturbance that will try to squeeze out a raindrop or a snowflake, but the moisture is limited.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rebound back to the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

We will maintain that heat through the rest of the weekend. Sunday, the winds will switch as a cold front knocks down our temps for the start of the work week.

The next best chance for moisture will be late next week for central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas looks to miss out on this one. We’ll be on the edge of this as the storm gels for folks to the east of us.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman