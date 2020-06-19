Teachman’s Take: Not a Weekend Washout, but Storm Chances in Store

Rain has moved out temporarily. What we experienced over the last 24 hours is just the start of an unsettled pattern that will linger into Monday. Storms will fire off at times and develop into complexes of heavy rain and thunder.

We have seen a healthy amount of rainfall the last 24 hours and more is coming this weekend! The National Weather Service is holding off on issuing a flood watch at this time because the ground has been so dry.

We will be watching storms early this evening in Colorado.

Those storms will cluster together into another complex of rain and thunder that will move into western Kansas early tonight.

We have a Marginal Risk in place for those folks for the potential for gusty winds and hail. Heavy rainfall will accompany this complex and areas that are drought-stricken will be able to partake. This complex will weaken as it travels farther east into Saturday morning.

After Saturday morning, the rest of the day looks quiet and mild with highs in the 80s.

We will need to watch for storm initiation Sunday afternoon in northern Kansas. Storms will be strong to severe and quickly cluster together into yet another complex. Initially, all forms of severe weather are on the table with any discrete storm.

The storms will congeal into a line as they track southeast and damaging winds will be a concern going into Sunday evening.

Next week will offer up a few chances for storms, but not looking nearly as active as what we will see this weekend. Highs will be seasonable in the 80s to the 90s. The northwesterly flow weather pattern we are in right now helps to keep temperatures in check although toasty temperatures will favor western Kansas as conditions dry out next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman