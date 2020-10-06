Teachman’s Take: October heating up, rain chance days away

Temperatures have turned up today! Instead of fall, it sure feels like summertime. Hazy sunshine has blanketed the region due to wildfires farther west in Wyoming and Colorado. An area of high pressure out that way is driving that smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The heat has offered up temperatures in the 80s this afternoon with isolated spots out west hitting the lower 90s.

The haze we saw increase throughout the region yesterday will stick around and will thicken tomorrow. Western Kansas will have more of it than points farther east.

We are quiet before the winds increase Thursday. Nights will be crisp and mostly clear.

Sunshine will be the dominate feature as high pressure is in control to our west.

While we do have a wind shift that moves into the northern half of the state Wednesday, it will retreat to the north as a warm front. Our temps stay on this warming trend in the 80s with isolated 90s out west.

Once the winds ramp up combined with warm temps and dry conditions, we will need to monitor the higher grassland fire danger for our northwestern counties later this week. Moisture will increase later in the weekend ahead of our next front. Clouds will filter in first out west by Sunday.

A potent cold front is still pegged to move into the northwest corner of our viewing area Sunday evening, sparking showers and thunderstorms. This front looks to slowly slide eastward into early next week, increasing the chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday. We will need to monitor the track closely because communities north of I-70 may see the majority of the moisture with locations south of the interstate not seeing much.

This front will also usher in more fall-like conditions with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows will return to the 30s and 40s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Within 30 hours, Delta intensified from a tropical depression to a major hurricane. It is a Category 4 storm with winds around 145 MPH. This storm is not showing signs of weakening at all. The Yucatan Peninsula and the Cancun area will be hit hard.

Over the last 24 hours, this storm has started to take more of a westerly shift which will drive this storm over a heavily populated tourist area. As it keeps trucking to the west it will emerge in the warm Gulf waters and stay strong before turning toward the northern Gulf later this week. Louisiana could be in the line-up for a direct hit. But, if it keeps going west and does not take that northerly turn, southeastern Texas could be in line. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team will monitor trends closely.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman