Teachman’s Take: One more day in the 90s before the drop.

A cold front that’s been progressing through the state today will retreat back to the northwest by tomorrow. This is a tease for what we will see later this week.

We’re just four days away from fall and we will begin to see some cooler weather by week’s end. Wichita will drop to the lower 80s on Friday. But first we will have to get through one more toasty day where Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The cold front will bring many chances of rain through the weekend. The first opportunity to see some showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday evening out west.

This system will stay in western Kansas until it dissipates Thursday night. Another round of rain will redevelop as the sun comes up on Friday.

Widespread showers will continue on Friday throughout the state .

Rainy rumbles will continue over the weekend. Some rainfall could be heavy.

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise again, but not exceeding the 80s for the next seven days.

Our chances for rain will stick around through the first half of next week before temperatures start to fall again by next Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman