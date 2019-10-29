Teachman’s Take: Our next system is gearing up for a wintry mix to all snow through Wednesday

Our next storm system is getting its act together. This afternoon, we have had a few rain showers mixing with sleet across south central and southeastern Kansas. This will be spotty heading into the early overnight. At the same time, we have light snow developing over the northwest corner of Kansas.

Deeper into the night, we will see Storm Tracker Radar fill in with a wintry mix around Wichita and snow to the west. Warmer air aloft will allow for that mixed bag through early tomorrow before a changeover to snow. Lows in the metro will be warmer than out west with readings near freezing. Teens and 20s are on the table out west.

The storm will intensify overnight and into Wednesday. This will bring an uptick in wintry precipitation from the west to the east. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with bitterly cold temps in western neighborhoods.

Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded across Kansas to now include Wichita, Sedgwick county and more counties around the Wichita metro. This will be in effect through tomorrow evening. As temperatures fall overnight and into Wednesday, roads could become slick. Please use extra caution while driving, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A good portion of Kansas will see an inch to upwards of 3” of snow by Wednesday evening. There could be a few more inches, namely 3” to 5” across the northwest corner. The farther to the southeast you go, the less snow you will get. Wichita will be around an inch to an inch and a half. Areas to the north and west will receive a little more.

By late Wednesday and the wee hours of our Halloween, this system will be pulling away, leaving behind a cold day. Highs will only be in the 30s.

High pressure will take over just in time for the weekend bringing dry conditions and warmer temps. Next week will feature more seasonable highs with temperatures hanging in the 60s through Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman