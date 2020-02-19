Teachman’s Take: Overnight snow turns to a colder Thursday

Snow has lingered in northern and southwest Kansas since this morning. Much of what is falling is evaporating before it reaches the surface. Even though we are not seeing this moisture where we are standing, it is helping to saturate the atmosphere. Once the atmosphere saturates, then snow will fall much easier.

The system will slide to the south tonight. The farther east you live, the more likely you are to get a rain and snow mix initially. As temperatures fall overnight, we will see a transition away from any rain to all snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for portions of western and central Kansas to account for the snowfall that we will receive overnight.

Snow totals will be larger out west. The farther east you live, expect less snow

This system will begin to depart tomorrow morning around the time of your early commute.

The clouds will begin to clear after sunrise from the north to the south, but temperatures will stay cold. Most will struggle to warm above freezing, so even if you don’t see snow, you will feel those cold temperatures and will want to bundle up.

We will rebound on Friday and warm through the weekend. Saturday will feel comfortable with temperatures in the 50s, but the next storm system is just around the corner. Rain is more likely with the system on Sunday. Best bets for snow will be Sunday night into early Monday for locations closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman