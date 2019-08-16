Teachman’s Take: Overnight strong storms, temperatures heating up

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska until 11 PM. More watches could be issued farther east once storms start developing in the coming hours.

Most of the state received rain today from the storms that rolled in last night and earlier this morning.

This cooled our temperatures this morning. Clouds cleared this afternoon giving us a bit of a boost when it comes to the heat.

Expect another round of storms tonight. Northern Kansas will see the most rainfall and the strongest of the storms. Damaging winds and large hail are our primary threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Rainy rumbles will track east across the state overnight and taper early Saturday morning. Clouds will break up and the heat will be on with highs climbing well into the 90s.

There is another chance for storms by Saturday evening. This will be for northern and eastern Kansas. The northeastern part could see a stronger storm or two.

Rain chances for the rest of the weekend will be slim and confined to eastern Kansas by Sunday. The work week begins with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach into the triple digits for some with 90s elsewhere.

Overnight storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out again by week’s end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman