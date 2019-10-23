Teachman’s Take: Parade of cold fronts keep the chilly air coming

Today is, hands down, the warmest day of the week. Temperatures reached the lower 70s for a few.

Cooler weather is in the forecast thanks to a cold front that will track through the state overnight.

Showers out west are possible early tomorrow morning behind the front. The air will be cold enough that a few snowflakes will try to mix in for southwest Kansas. No accumulation is expected in our region. Colorado down through New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle stand a better shot to see a slushy accumulation.

Another chance of showers is possible for southern Kansas Thursday evening.

Skies will stay dry until Saturday. As this system skirts to our south, more light rain showers are possible in south central Kansas.

Temperatures will warm through Saturday but drop again on Sunday. Most days this week will be cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Another front comes in on Sunday that will spark sprinkles and showers. Out in western Kansas, a few snowflakes will mix in with the rain.

Next Tuesday, another system is eyeing us. It could bring more rain and possibly snow to portions of the state. Highs will trend on the cool side in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman