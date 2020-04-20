Teachman’s Take: Parade of storms lined up this week

Most of Kansas has been on the drier side of things today, offering up plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s. The blue in our sky has been brilliant due to drier air overhead.

Our southern horizon has looked like the tropics. There is a ring of fire that has extended from southwest Kansas through Oklahoma and points east. This activity has been spotty and is on track to the east/southeast away from our region through early tonight.

Lows overnight will dip into the upper 30s to the 40s under a mix of stars and clouds which is comfortably cool for late April.

Winds will make a switch tomorrow ahead of our next storm system which will keep us warm.

With more moisture in the air, clouds will filter in with scattered showers and storms developing late in the day. These will favor western Kansas as this area of low pressure tracks to our south.

Widespread moisture is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. A couple of strong to potentially severe storms are on the table. These will line up for our southwestern neighborhoods tomorrow evening. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

There is a low-end severe storm risk Wednesday for our viewing area, but chances are looking much better southward into Oklahoma and Texas. This system’s center of circulation looks to track close to the Kansas-Oklahoma state-line.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move out of the region late Wednesday with a more pleasant Thursday in store. Highs will be warm as winds pump above average air from the south ahead of our next system.

Thursday night into Friday brings another round of showers and storms. Temps will cool down into the 60s behind the front Friday into Saturday as northerly flow filters into the state.

A shower or two is possible Saturday as a trailing disturbance works through the region but chances are slim.

High pressure will then take over heading into Sunday bringing the sunshine back. The latter half of the weekend is looking beautiful with temps rounding out in the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman