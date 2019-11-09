Teachman’s Take: Pendulum swings warmer before an early week Arctic blast

Temperatures were comfortable out west today where several spots warmed into the 60s. The farther east you live, it’s been a touch cooler thanks to a blanket of cloud cover. Many locations stayed in the 40s.

Overnight, we’ll fall into the 30s across Kansas.

This weekend you’ll want to enjoy the warm up because an Arctic blast is set to arrive early next week.

Temperatures Saturday will peak in the 70s. Sunshine will be abundant and winds will be from the south.

The heat will start to erase on Sunday as highs begin to fall. Temperatures will take a plunge on Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

There is a chance for a light wintry mix. Any accumulation at this point looks relatively light and this moisture will quickly move out early on Monday.

Dry weather will return on Tuesday and temperatures will climb slowly by the end of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman