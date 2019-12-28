Teachman’s Take: Potent system brings heavy rain, freezing rain and snow to Kansas

A messy system is working into Kansas. It is expected to intensify overnight as it continues to track to the northeast through the first half of the weekend.

We have seen an increase in rain showers across central Kansas.

Temperatures here are above freezing and not expected to dip below that mark through the overnight.

As for western Kansas, we have had icy conditions on I-70 near Goodland where multiple slide-offs have been reported due to freezing rain.

Temperatures to the west are hovering right around freezing as rain is falling. This means freezing rain is likely through the evening especially in the northwest corner of the state. Temps will slowly rise through the night as the rain tracks to the east.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for this area through Sunday. A mixture of freezing rain, rain to eventually all snow is likely through Saturday night.

The most snow will take place to the northwest. Some icing accumulation from a tenth to 0.2” is possible there.

Elsewhere, a healthy dosage of rainfall is expected. Rainfall amounts will average near an inch. Some locations could pick up close to 2” of rain by Saturday night!

Temperatures are trying to warm in southwest Kansas. But, the winds are light and the visibility is poor. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon on Saturday.

Our overnight lows will happen early tonight before warmer conditions arrive after midnight.

We will peak with our heat around the lunch hour on Saturday before temps fall as winds switch from the northwest.

Once the colder air takes root, areas to the northwest will end this system as snow.

Skies will clear late Sunday and into much of next week. Weather guidance is hinting at another system shortly after the New Year. However, it pales in comparison to what is happening early this weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman