Teachman’s Take: Potent weekend storm to bring heavy rain and snow

The sun was bright and beautiful today. With the winds coming in from the south/southwest, temperatures started the climb!

Overnight, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will feel typical of February in the 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds will be on the move Saturday, a sign of our next storm system approaching.

Saturday night into Sunday, we will see an uptick in rain from the southwest. There is also a chance for a brief window of freezing mist across northern Kansas before the rain and warming temperatures take over.

Temperatures will play a critical part on who gets what on Sunday. Most of the state will be engulfed in rain. This rain could be heavy at times. The potential is there for flooding.

We could also hear thunder as the atmosphere becomes slightly unstable Sunday.

Rainfall amounts through Monday morning could approach an inch or two!

As colder air races to meet up with this system, areas to the west and the north will see a transition away from the rain to the snow.

The dynamics with this system are impressive! If we can cool the atmosphere quicker, then we will see more snow.

Right now, we are predicting the most in western Kansas where an inch to 3″ of snow are possible. These snowfall totals could rise, so please make sure you tune in over the weekend for the latest weather updates from the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team.

This should wrap up early on Monday. We have a couple of other opportunities for moisture next week. A fast-moving system tracks southeast Monday into Tuesday and could bring rain and snow. Amounts at this time for this event look light.

Another system is on target by the end of the workweek that could bring more rain and snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman