Teachman’s Take: Quick shower chance before the heart of the weekend

A cold front is sliding southward today, effectively switching our wind flow from the south to the north. As it passed, there was an uptick in wind speed. Those winds will weaken overnight. Today I am proud to introduce our newest KSN Storm Track 3 SkyView camera. It is beautiful in Pratt at sundown this evening.

We are all heading into the freezer overnight, dipping into the 20s.

Temperatures will be cooler Friday as our next storm system approaches with rain showers tracking northeast out of Oklahoma by nightfall.

This will bring a chance for showers primarily southeast of the Turnpike.

Amounts look light with the higher totals ranging from 0.10″ – 0.25″ through Saturday morning.

Saturday offers up clearing skies and milder temperatures. Winds will be rather intense as this system departs. Winds could gust between 35 and 45 MPH. We will have the 60s and 70s before another wind shift on Sunday. That wind shift comes through dry but drops us back to the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday through Monday. The remainder of next week looks dry and warmer with highs rebounding to the upper 60s and 70s. Would not be surprised to see isolated 80s sneak in out west during next week.

Models are hinting at a stronger cold front the following weekend, November 21/22. Temps will take a nosedive and we might get some moisture in the form of rain and/or snow. Hopefully, this holds and comes to fruition because we are still in need of moisture.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman