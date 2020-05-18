Teachman’s Take: Quiet and Comfortable Becomes Unsettled and Warmer Later This Week

We can all say we have had a beautiful spring this year in Kansas! Today is another example of comfortable temperatures and mainly clear skies.

An area of high pressure is hovering over the Central High Plains early this week. Stormy weather hugs it to the east and west.

Our first named Tropical System, Arthur, has been impacting the North Carolina coast today with heavy rainfall. Winds have been sustained around 50 MPH and the storm is expected to track out to sea early this week.

Eventually, this high pressure system overhead will track to the east and the door will open to several days of unsettled weather.

Tuesday evening there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Any activity will fade after sunset.

More storms are in store out west Wednesday evening. A stronger storm could contain gusty winds and large hail, but most should be garden-variety.

The rest of the state will be impacted with storms at times from the Thursday through Memorial Day time-frame. It is not expected to rain the entire time. But any plans you may have camping outdoors or enjoying the afternoon out at the lake, please be weather aware and keep an eye to the sky.

As temperatures go up this week, the atmosphere will become unstable, raising our chances for severe weather over the holiday weekend.

Flooding issues could develop especially in areas that have seen the most rainfall this month.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman