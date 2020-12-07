Teachman’s Take: Quiet and warmer start to the work week

We are ending the weekend on a quiet and clear note where highs topped out in the 40s and 50s.

The snowpack to the southwest into the Oklahoma Panhandle saw more melting today. However, temps will remain cooler in that part of our viewing area until the snow can be eliminated as we go through the upcoming week.

That snow will get some help as sunshine dominates. The warmth will build little by little until a system comes in by the end of the work week. Highs for the remainder of the viewing area will top out in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. Wichita could also squeeze out another 60-degree day Thursday.

Clouds will return from west to east beginning Wednesday night in anticipation of our next system. Depending on the track and evolution of it, rain and snow are possible. Rain is possible late Thursday for our southwest communities first. The rain will continue to track to the northeast into Friday and possibly early Saturday.

Rainfall amounts look between 0.3″ and 0.4″ with more to the east. Western Kansas, in our most drought-stricken locations, may not see much from this. If the storm sees a slower shift to the west Thursday/Friday as the colder air comes in, then we may see more of a transition to snow into Friday although better snow bets look to align from Nebraska into the Great Lakes region. Lots to iron out as this system approaches and organizes.

While we will have a pleasant warm-up through a good portion of the work week, this system will mark a colder change for next weekend. Highs will be a good 20 degrees colder! Winds will also ramp up Thursday through Saturday with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman