Teachman’s Take: Quiet now, winter storm takes aim by mid-week

High pressure is in the driver’s seat today. It has brought the chill! Highs this afternoon, even with sunshiny skies, were in the 40s with the 50s to the west. This type of chill is not going anywhere this week as temps will take another dip by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the freezer under starry skies. Winds will be light.

Temps warm a touch Tuesday in the 50s as a cold front advances before changes move in during the overnight.

Light snow will develop in western Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We will see the system evolve before our eyes Wednesday as rain and snow develop through the remainder of the state. Right now, it looks like temps will be cold enough in the 30s to support a mostly snow event with rain to the east. This could be a healthy and impactful storm for the Wichita/central Kansas area if models come to fruition. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning to account for less than ideal driving conditions and accumulating snow.

The bulk of the moisture comes in Wednesday evening and persists through the overnight. Thursday morning, the snow will gradually wane and clearing conditions will take place the rest of the week.

No issues this weekend as sunshine dominates. Depending on how much snow falls and how long it takes to melt, areas that pick up more snow will be slower to warm to the 50s for highs.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman