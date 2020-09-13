Teachman’s Take: Quiet weather pattern holding into this week

High pressure has taken control of the Central High Plains and this will keep us pleasant as we head into the third week of the month.

Clear skies and light winds are on the way tonight with temps dropping into the 50s with some isolated upper 40s out west.

Some patchy fog will be possible once again early Monday morning. Winds turn around from the southeast thanks to high pressure tracking eastward. Temps will remain slightly below average for this time of the year Monday afternoon, topping out in the 70s and 80s.

High temps through the remainder of the week will hold in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do take a turn to the hotter side to the northwest Tuesday afternoon with isolated spots hitting the 90s as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

We will see more 90s sprinkled throughout the state on Wednesday before temperatures cool by a few degrees later in the week. A front sagging in our direction will be the culprit as it inches into the viewing area. Depending on how far south it moves will play a role in how cool our temps drop. When temperatures do fall, it will only be by a few degrees, so it won’t be anything major.

Rainfall chances are low this week. While there is a chance for a sprinkle or a shower Tuesday afternoon southeast of the Turnpike, depending on the track of the next front will greatly determine if we see any showers by Thursday. Next Sunday a few showers will flirt with our viewing area as our next cold front arrives. Winds will liven up as this boundary approaches. Next week looks more active but the pattern may lock our chances for showers and storms in western and northern Kansas.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman