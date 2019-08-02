Teachman’s Take: Rain brings cool down this weekend, warmer temperatures for next week

We started off wet today with storms moving through central and eastern Kansas. It was a narrow corridor where easily 3″ to as much as 9″ of rain fell according to radar estimates.

Spotty showers will continue through this evening before the next round really ramps up overnight.

Stronger storms are possible tonight after sunset. This should line up near and west of where last night’s heavy rain fell.

Storms tonight have the possibility to be strong to severe. All forms of severe weather are possible. The main hazards will be wind and hail. Flood-prone areas will need to monitor changing conditions as heavy rain develops.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s as clouds stick around. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible, especially in the morning.

A sprinkle or a shower cannot be ruled out in central and eastern Kansas come Sunday afternoon. I don’t see this being too much of an issue for any outdoor plans as drier winds take over the state.

Temps next week will rebound into the 90s. Rain will return for folks out west late Monday and the rest of the state on Tuesday.

Hotter temperatures will tell the tale for the rest of the week with highs well into the 90s with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms thrown into the mix.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman