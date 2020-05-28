Teachman’s Take: Rain on the decline as the heat builds

A cold front is cruising through Kansas early this evening. It is working in tandem with a disturbance to our southeast. This has created numerous showers and thunderstorms from eastern Kansas into Missouri. Some of this rain has marched in our direction this afternoon.

We will continue to see a chance for a random shower or storm until this cold front can completely clear the state. Later in the overnight, there is a weak disturbance that moves into western Kansas. This could trigger a shower or a storm but as this wave marches east into Friday morning, it will fall apart.

Temperatures will not be affected too much by the wind shift from the north overnight. Lows will drop to the 50s.

Winds are expected to become more southeasterly Friday. With plenty of sunshine overhead, highs will warm to the 70s and 80s.

This is mild compared to where temperatures will eventually get over the next 7 to 10 days.

A few disturbances will track through over the weekend producing a storm here and there. The bigger story going forward will be the heat.

Highs next week will be in the 90s across much of the area. It will seem like the same story just a different day with dry conditions and toasty temps.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman