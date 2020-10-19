Teachman’s Take: Rain on the way tomorrow, snow possibly this weekend

Mostly cloudy skies have played games with our temperatures. It has been much warmer in sunshiny areas compared to locations farther east where the clouds have been thicker. This is something we will battle for the next few days as clouds may have a hard time breaking apart around central and eastern Kansas.

Temps overnight will be a few degrees warmer than what we faced this morning.

Drizzle and light rain will develop tomorrow southeast of the Turnpike.

By Tuesday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in portions of southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Drizzle will spread west and north heading into early Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts are in the vicinity of a quarter to half an inch through the workweek.

The temp will climb through Wednesday before the winds kick in Thursday. I would not be surprised to see a Wind Advisory issued Thursday as we warm into the 70s and 80s.

A sharp cold front comes in Thursday night into Friday, triggering showers and thunderstorms for central and eastern communities. Western Kansas looks to get robbed from the moisture. Winds will remain elevated.

It will feel winter-like this weekend with Saturday’s highs primarily in the 30s/40s. Sunday looks colder with temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 40s. We will need to watch a system at the end of the weekend and into early next week as it looks to have a wintry component.

Still early to iron out the details but this storm will need to be monitored for October snow potential if it holds together.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman