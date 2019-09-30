Teachman’s Take: Rain set to return, flooding possible

Big changes are ahead for us this week. While we are getting a taste of summer today, it will definitely feel like fall soon as a front slides across the state. While we could use the rain, we may get too much of a good thing, creating flooding concerns later this week.

Today, temperatures have warned ahead of this cold front. We have a mix of the 80s and 90s. Temperatures are hottest closer to the front. We also have a few sprinkles that have developed in the heat of the day with new thunderstorms forming closer to the front in NW KS and SW NE.

Waves of rain will work up from the southwest beginning later tonight and continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

The winds have been strong today and will increase in intensity Tuesday. They will lighten by Wednesday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will keep trucking from the southwest to the northeast along the front. Eventually, the bulk of this rain will start to shift to the southeast.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening. Heavy and persistent rain will fall, creating flash flooding. Please be weather aware over the next 48 hours as weather conditions change.

Temperatures will drop behind the front to the 60s and 70s.

More rain is expected Friday into Saturday with a drying trend next Sunday and Monday. It will certainly feel more like fall with highs sticking around in the 60s and 70s into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman