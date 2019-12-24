Teachman’s Take: Record warmth possible Christmas Day, much needed moisture by the weekend

Temperatures were slightly warmer for the majority of the state today, even with a thin blanket of cloud cover overhead. We can thank those strong southerly winds for the help.

With the cloud cover remaining through the overnight combined with these southerly winds, our temperatures will stay elevated.

While there is a slight chance for a sprinkle or a brief shower to the west later tonight, most of us should stay dry. The system capable of producing this chance for rain will quickly track to the northeast before dawn on Christmas.

As for our warming trend, we’re not finished with it just yet. We will keep it around through Christmas before changes arrive by week’s end as a cold front sags to the south.

Temperatures on Christmas Day are in jeopardy of being broken when it comes to the warmth. The record high for Wichita is 67 set in 2016.

The boundary that is locked to the north will sink to the south by Thursday. This will bring in more seasonable temperatures. This will also set the stage for what moves in this weekend.

Travel by the weekend should be monitored closely. While the storm could still shift its track, right now it looks like it will produce a decent amount of rain for the Sunflower State.

This begins during the afternoon on Friday and will spread to the north/northeast during the evening and the overnight.

As the colder air wraps in Friday night into Saturday morning, the rain will change to all snow the farther west you live, near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

On Saturday morning, as this tracks to the northeast, while most of us will battle the rain, the rain/snow will continue out west. This system will end from the west to the east with a quick change to snow Saturday night.

Overall, the majority of what this system brings us will be in the form of rain as opposed to snow. Sorry to disappoint snow lovers, but there’s always January, February and March to look forward to!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman