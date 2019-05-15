Teachman’s Take: Rising temps, humidity and storm chances

It has been a hot and slightly humid day. Highs warmed into the 80s with a few 90s.

The humidity has also risen and with dew points in the middle 60s, that’s a stickier feel to the air. As southerly winds keep pumping this moisture our way, it will feed into our next big storm system.

As for storms this evening, they will be spotty in western Kansas. The wave that’s producing this activity will track east overnight which will keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm going through Thursday morning.

There will be another isolated chance out west Thursday afternoon and evening for a shower or storm. Most should stay below severe thresholds.

Friday, that’s going to be a different story. A strong storm system will approach NW KS and SW NE. This is where thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon through the evening. There will be a noticeable dryline in western Kansas. Additional storms could develop farther south near this boundary through early evening. Please be weather aware because any storm that takes root could produce all forms of severe weather from large hail to damaging winds and tornadoes.

Saturday’s severe outlook will depend on what happens in the morning. There are some indications that storms could be around earlier in the day, which may drop our severe threat. However, if this doesn’t come to fruition, then areas in central and eastern Kansas will be in the line-up for new thunderstorm development late in the afternoon and through the evening. All forms of severe weather will be possible. This is a weekend where a lot of graduation ceremonies and parties are taking place. Always remember to keep an eye to the sky and have a safety plan in place for you and your family.

Sunday will be our break. While rain showers will be leftover in the morning, overall, this will be a decent day with more comfortable temperatures, a drop in humidity and drier skies through the afternoon.

A boundary will then set-up shop across the state next Monday and Tuesday. This is when our flooding threat will elevate. I could see anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of new rainfall is possible. Isolated spots to 6″ or more cannot be ruled out.

Be sure to tune in with us tonight on KSN News on-air and online for the latest updates.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman