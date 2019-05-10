Teachman’s Take: Saturday shower, warmer Mother’s Day

A quick-moving system is sweeping by, producing light rain that’s been confined for much of the day in southwest Kansas. As the evening continues, this will track into central Kansas. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

A touch of frost is possible for a small quadrant of NW Kansas and SW Nebraska overnight.

Clouds will stick around for Saturday, but break up for Mother’s Days. Clouds will keep us in the 60s tomorrow before we top out in the 70s at the end of the weekend.

There is a chance for a leftover sprinkle or shower early Saturday. By evening, a storm or two is possible across northern Kansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some small hail along with brief, heavy rain with any of the stronger storms. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Sunshine returns for Sunday afternoon and for a good portion of next week. Highs will keep warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, this looks more miss than hit. Moisture will increase throughout the work week with an increasing chance for stronger storms next weekend. A lot will change between now and then. We’ll continue to monitor it in the KSN StormTrack3 weather center.

– Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman