Teachman’s Take: Scattered showers and storms expected, some severe possible

A cold front is sitting across the Sunflower State to start the workweek. This boundary is sparking more showers and thunderstorms this evening.

Some will be strong to severe as we progress into the evening hours. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been placed throughout much of southern and eastern Kansas so make sure you stay weather aware.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns. Parts of the viewing area are more stable because of the storms that moved through earlier today. Communities that warmed and saw more sun are at a greater risk for severe weather.

Storms will linger into the early overnight, gradually tracking to the southeast with the advancing cold front. A weakening trend will take place as we lose our daytime driven instability. Heavy rains and frequent lightning are still likely thanks to all of the moisture in the atmosphere. This boundary doesn’t really bring much of an air mass change our way with temps staying mild in the 60s overnight.

We could awaken to a stray shower or storm tomorrow but we gradually dry out through our prime heating hours.

High temperatures climb back into the 90s across the region under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Areas farther north will be in the 80s.

Another impulse drops toward us by evening, firing storms out west.

Isolated severe storms are possible with a Marginal Risk in place for some of our western neighborhoods. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats. Westerly to northwesterly flow will keep transporting disturbances our way into Kansas, keeping rain chances around.

We will keep a slim chance of showers and storms into mid-week before an area of high pressure attempts to build in from the southwest. More sunshine is on tap for Thursday and Friday with highs remaining seasonable in the lower 90s. This pleasant but hot weather holds through the weekend and into our third week of August with mainly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman