Teachman’s Take: Scattered showers and storms on the table this evening

Random showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will be around through the rest of the day, especially in the southern part of the state.

This is thanks to a stalled frontal boundary and an area of low pressure sitting in Northern Oklahoma.

Counter-clockwise flow around that low will continue to circulate scattered showers and thunderstorms up into the Sunflower State into tonight.

A stray shower or storm is possible in our northern neighborhoods but chances are not as great. Lows overnight will remain seasonable dipping into the 60s and 70s.

We will have more waves of rain over the coming days that will be capable of tropical downpours and flooding thanks to all of the moisture in the atmosphere.

We may awaken to a few showers and storms Wednesday morning but a better chance arrives in the afternoon as our next disturbance moves in.

Highs will be warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 80s which will contribute to a more unstable airmass.

While central and eastern Kansas may see an early/late day shower on Wednesday, the focus turns to our western communities by evening.

A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts as a complex gears up to track East. A Marginal Risk has been laid out across the western half of the state.

Another area of low pressure tracks our way Thursday and will offer up more heavy rain and the chance for damaging winds and hail.

A Marginal Risk encompasses areas south of I-70 for these threats.

Moisture is looking like it will linger through Friday so be prepared for more showers and isolated storms.

Saturday is looking more pleasant as winds from the north at the surface bring in drier air. The weekend does not look completely storm-free, although the chances for storms will be lower. High pressure attempts to build in from the west but we will remain on the edge of it, keeping the weather pattern flow from the northwest.

That wind direction aloft keeps disturbances on track into Kansas. Temperatures will gradually warm over the weekend and into next week. A slim chance for showers and storms holds Sunday into Monday as another piece of energy moves our way.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman