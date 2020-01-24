Teachman’s Take: Second system this week brings a mix of rain and snow

The second system this week is bringing moisture throughout central and eastern Kansas tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties within the KSN viewing area.

Expect rain with some sleet to transition over to all snow as the evening goes on.

This system will track to the southeast heading into the overnight. Roads will be wet this evening, but as temperatures cool to the freezing point, slick spots will develop. Please use caution while driving overnight and early Friday morning.

Accumulation is expected to be between a trace to an inch for our central communities with greater amounts to the east.

The next system that could bring rain showers will track primarily to our south late on Saturday. Amounts look light and in the form of sprinkles and rain showers.

Dry weather will return with warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Another chance for rain and snow will return next Tuesday and linger into early Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman