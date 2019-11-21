Teachman’s Take: Second system this week brings rain and snow

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Morton, Stevens, Grant, Stanton, and Texas County, OK, until 6 AM Friday.

Highs today only reached the 30s and 40s. They stayed chilly thanks to those northerly winds. This will play into the type of precipitation we’ll receive overnight and into early Friday.

The Storm Track 3 Weather team is keeping an eye on this system that could produce an inch or two of snow out west. Trace amounts are more likely in central and eastern Kansas.

This system will track through the state overnight and into tomorrow morning. Initially, most of us will receive rain as snow takes shape closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. Snow is more likely as the temperatures fall overnight as this system passes by our region.

Friday evening this system wraps up and we’ll be on a drying trend.

Highs tomorrow will be chilly in the 30s, which is the coldest day of the week.

Clouds will clear on Saturday and temperatures will begin to rebound into the 50s and then 60s on Sunday.

Dry skies are expected through Monday. The next rain event is expected on Tuesday, but this should clear out before any holiday travel plans on Wednesday. This system will be capable of producing rain and snow for portions of Kansas.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman