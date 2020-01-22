Teachman’s Take: Second system this week to bring more rain/snow to a select few

Temperatures above freezing have turned the ice and snow that we saw this morning to a messy slush on the roads.

This evening, temperatures will be above freezing as drizzle continues for central and eastern Kansas.

Overnight temperatures stay right at or just below freezing so slick spots are possible going into Thursday morning.

Another piece of energy will skim out region. This means more rain and snow showers for Thursday. This will favor central and eastern Kansas.

Accumulation is expected to be light. A trace to an inch is possible in central Kansas. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible farther to the northeast.

The sun will come out and drier weather will return through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to above average by the beginning of next week.

Another system is lining up to bring rain and snow next Tuesday. It is a storm to watch closely as we get closer.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman