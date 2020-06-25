Teachman’s Take: Series of storms through the weekend

Storms have started to fire off over some of our far northwestern counties.

Areas in western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska are in a Marginal risk for strong storms that could turn severe. Strong wind gusts and large hail are possible with the system working through tonight.

This activity cruises east through the overnight and weakens. Showers are likely through early tomorrow morning.

The atmosphere will become much more unstable across a greater portion of the viewing area Friday.

There will be 2 areas of storm development to keep an eye on. One will be storms in our north central communities that will unzip back southwest. These will be strong to severe.

The second area of development will be in northwest Kansas that will track eastward into Saturday morning.

Hail and high winds are the primary hazards. There is a Slight risk for the threat of widespread strong to severe storms.

The boundary that pushes south which helps to initiate Friday’s activity looks to wash out early in the weekend. But, we could have another round of storms Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Temperatures are staying hot in the 90s and triple digits into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman