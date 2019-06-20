Teachman’s Take: Several rounds of severe storms possible through the weekend

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 PM for our northwestern counties including Goodland and McCook. An isolated tornado is possible as well as hail, up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging winds.

Storms will fire up in Colorado and cross the Kansas state line this evening. These storms have the chance to be strong to severe with the possibility of large hail, lightning, and damaging winds. The chance of a tornado is possible as well.

Storms will stay primarily across the northern part of the state through the overnight and track east through the early morning hours on Friday.

The 90 degree temperatures we felt today definitely put us in a summer state of mind. We will see that summer weather again tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings will feel like the triple digits.

Friday evening brings more storms primarily in the north west. There is a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. The biggest hazards look similar to Thursday night with strong winds, lightning and hail.

Saturday will feel muggy with a cold front moving through the state. This will stall out over I-70 and storms will form on the warm side of the front to the south.

Monday will be much drier and temps will jump back up into the summer 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman