Teachman’s Take: Severe storm chances continue for the rest of the week

A storm system remains situated to our west and will keep the threat for thunderstorms in the forecast through the remainder of the day.

Some sunshine is breaking away from the clouds out west as a dryline inches east. Not only will this keep the clearing trend going as drier air moves in, but will also spark thunderstorms. The air is a lot more unstable across Western Kansas, Oklahoma and down into the panhandle of Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued just to the southwest of the KSN Viewing Area, where we have the greatest potential for strong storms.

As these storms track northeast, they will run into more stable air in Southcentral Kansas and not survive the night.

Our northern communities are under Slight Risk for scattered severe storms that will develop closer to the Kansas/Nebraska stateline overnight, after midnight. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

As northerly winds take over from the west, cooler air will filter into our northwestern neighborhoods keeping temps in the 40s. It will be milder in the Wichita Metro and Southern Kansas with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will be another Weather Aware Day with the cold front finally pushing into the state. Ahead of this, energy will spike, especially along and east of the Turnpike.

All forms of severe weather are possible once again with a Slight Risk that extends from Wichita through the Kansas City Metro.

Highs will surge ahead of this front by the afternoon which will enhance our severe potential. Expect temps to top out in the 70s and 80s.

Another disturbance moves in from the west on Friday which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms once again.

These could also be strong to severe with a Marginal Risk in play for parts of the viewing area.

This frontal boundary won’t push through until late Saturday and we could see more showers and storms for the first half of the weekend.

With instability in place, some of these could also be strong. The light at the end of the tunnel is Sunday with drier conditions and lots of sunshine. A quieter trend will hold into the start of next week with seasonable temperatures.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman