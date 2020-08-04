Teachman’s Take: Severe storms possible across parts of Kansas tonight

We are seeing a bit of clearing across the Sunflower State and this is helping our temperatures warm. The higher temps are contributing to the rise in instability, which will help fire severe storms. The best chance for these will be out west.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM tonight from Goodland to Elkhart. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary concerns.

A stalled frontal boundary and area of low pressure are key ingredients to this chance for severe weather. Our attention is first on eastern Colorado where storms have already formed in the heat of the day. This activity will track into Western Kansas as the evening goes on.

The farther east storms travel, the less likely they are to become severe.

Storms out west will cluster into a complex of heavy rain and gusty winds as it moves eastward into Central Kansas. As the night progresses, this area of moisture will travel to the east/southeast and provide rain to many towns along the way.

It will skim the Wichita area early on Wednesday before weakening on its voyage into Oklahoma. Overnight lows will still be cooler than average. Expect most of our temps to dip into the 60s with isolated spots in the 50s.

Highs tomorrow will be a little warmer as the flow from the south dominates. Temps will climb into the low to mid 80s for most. There could be a few spots in the 90s out west. The day will begin with more clouds but then transition to more sunshine by afternoon.

More storms are in store Wednesday evening near the Kansas-Colorado State-line. One or two could be stronger for hail/damaging winds.

This will also turn into a complex of storms that will weaken overnight as it works east/southeast through the region.

As this active pattern continues, a slim chance for a shower or storm holds Thursday through Saturday. The days will not be washouts, but a stray shower or storm is possible. We will see an increase in the heat and especially the humidity by Thursday. Winds will also see a general increase by Friday and persist over the weekend.

High pressure will build in, amplifying our heat through the weekend and into next week. Highs surge into the mid and upper 90s Saturday through next Tuesday. Drier and mainly sunny conditions prevail with this area high pressure remaining in control through early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman