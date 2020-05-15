Teachman’s Take: Severe storms possible once again as unsettled pattern continues

This year has been a slow start to the 2020 Kansas tornado season. The severe potential tonight could break this quiet streak. This afternoon’s warm temperatures and southerly winds have allowed an increase in moisture ahead of a cold front. Not only do we have more humid air but also a good amount of energy to fire storms.

The frontal boundary tracking eastward through Kansas is enhancing this activity early this evening. All form of severe weather are a possibility including an isolated tornado as these cells track to the northeast.

The strongest storms this evening will be in our far northeastern communities, extending into Missouri as well as Iowa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for those locations until midnight.

With more heavy rainfall expected through Saturday, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued.

A Slight Risk is in place for the counties not under the watch through the overnight.

Another area of showers and thunderstorms to the west of us is associated with a disturbance sitting over Colorado. This moisture will gradually move into Western Kansas tonight. Storms continue to develop along the front farther east, which could be severe, as we enter early Friday morning.

We will keep the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning Friday. The daytime heat could spark up a storm or two during the afternoon.

We will awaken Friday to mild temperatures in the Wichita Metro near 60 but cooler for our northwestern neighborhoods.

Highs on Friday will be mild with winds turning back around from the northeast which will keep us near average. Throughout the state, we can expect highs in the 70s.

The Marginal Risk Friday for South Central into Southeast Kansas is for the morning activity. A Slight Risk includes parts of far Northwestern Kansas for new storm development Friday night.

Storms out west will continue to move east into early Saturday. The window to this unsettled stretch will close Saturday evening.

High pressure moves in for the latter half of the weekend bringing a pleasant Sunday. Expect seasonable temps with a good deal of sunshine. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the start of next week as high pressure holds in place.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman