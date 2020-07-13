Teachman’s Take: Severe weather is on the table this evening into tonight

This pattern that we have been dealing with lately is going to continue into the second full week of July.

Heat and more storms are the story as we progress through the remainder of our Monday. Southeasterly flow has prevailed, which has brought not only the heat but more moisture our way. These ingredients will fuel the potential for storms as they develop and track out of Colorado this evening.

Numerous severe storms are possible in Western Kansas which has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight. All forms of severe weather are possible, including an isolated tornado especially early, when the storms are more discrete.

Scattered to isolated severe storms are expected the farther east you travel in the Slight to Marginal Risk areas.

Storms will cluster into a complex and that will lead to a heavy rain and gusty wind threat late this evening and into the overnight. A gradual weakening trend will take place as this activity tracks into Central Kansas with just a few storms possible as they close in on Wichita before dawn Tuesday.

Overnight, lows will be in the 60s and 70s. The muggy feeling in the air is not going anywhere as the flow from the south continues.

More heat is on the way for the southern half of our viewing area Tuesday with highs surging back into the 90s and triple digits. Temps will be a touch milder in the 80s the farther north you live with a wind flow from the northeast.

With the heat and instability, another round of potential severe weather is on the table as another impulse tracks our way.

A Marginal Risk to Slight Risk blankets much of the state as isolated severe storms are possible by late evening. The best location for these will be in our southwestern neighborhoods.

We will keep the slim chance for storms Wednesday and again Thursday as little disturbances work through the Central High Plains.

With the heat holding, there is the potential for a strong to severe storm Wednesday as well.

High pressure continues to build in from the south, but keeps getting knocked down by these waves of storms. The heat will ramp up during the latter half of the workweek and into the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Expect highs to hold above average, in the 90s and 100s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman