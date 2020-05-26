Teachman’s Take: Shower and storm chances hold through mid-week

One area of low pressure is moving northward with another disturbance on its heels. This will keep our rain chances around as we move into mid-week and beyond.

Wrap-around sprinkles and cloud cover are likely into the overnight in Central and Eastern Kansas but it will be drier out west.

This is in part due to high pressure which is trying to battle out the moisture. We will see a mix of clouds and stars through the night out west with mainly cloudy conditions in central and eastern neighborhoods.

Lows will be seasonable in the 40s and 50s. Isolated showers and a random rumble or two are on the table Wednesday because of our next storm system.

An area of low pressure tracks to our south which will keep a stray shower or storm in the forecast as energy from it is pushed in our direction. Anything that develops will be scattered.

Highs will be warmer in our western neighborhoods because of more sun with temps cooler farther east because of the clouds.

This system will be cut-off from the main flow heading into Thursday. It will continue to spin to our southeast bringing isolated activity into the latter half of our workweek. A cold front will approach from the west at the same time, bringing a few showers or storms to the state.

It will also help kick the stubborn low off into the East Coast. By Friday, high pressure will build in and this will bring a much quieter end to the month of May. Saturday and Sunday are looking gorgeous with highs climbing back into the 80s. We cannot rule out a spotty shower or storm in Western Kansas as a weak impulse scoots through. As this ridge of heat sets up over the Central U.S., more warmth is on the way to begin June. The start of next week is looking dry and hot with temps soaring into the 80s and 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman