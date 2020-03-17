Teachman’s Take: Showers and storms likely into tonight, more moisture arrives late Wednesday

1  of  60
Showers and storms likely into tonight, more moisture arrives late Wednesday

It has been dreary throughout the Sunflower State thanks to a boundary that has set up shop across the region.

Southeasterly winds continue to bring moisture our way which has kept the clouds around.

A disturbance is moving northeast which will ride along this front, bringing us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight.

Lows will be hard to fall thanks to thick cloud cover. Temperature readings are expected to drop into the 30s, 40s and lower 50s.

A rumble of thunder or two along with heavy rainfall is possible overnight. The heaviest rainfall will be to the southeast of the Turnpike.

By tomorrow, a stronger push of mild air will work into viewing area. This will also bring our moisture levels up which will play into a more potent storm system Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will add to our rainfall accumulation where an inch or two is likely southeast of the Turnpike.  Flooding is a concern we could face!

Highs will surge into the 60s and 70s ahead of our next storm system.

This low will bring more widespread showers and storms with severe storms targeting Oklahoma and Texas.

The best chance for these will be Wednesday night into early Thursday.

We have a Marginal Risk in place for many of our communities, meaning one or two storms could turn severe late tomorrow night into early Thursday as this system works east. Winds to 60 MPH and quarter size hail are most likely in a stronger storm. Our tornado threat is low.

As colder air filters in on the backside of this storm, any lingering rain will change to snow with tumbling temperatures.

Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible for our northwestern neighborhoods.

High pressure takes back over on Friday which will keep us pleasant but chilly. We’ll see a lot more sunshine but you’ll want the heavier coat. Northerly winds will keep conditions below average Friday before winds turn back around to the south into the weekend. Another disturbance looks to bring the chance of showers Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will rise toward seasonable levels as we start next week, topping out in the 50s and 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

