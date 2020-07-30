Teachman’s Take: Showers and storms tonight, drier for the weekend

The showers and storms to the north have been making their way to the southern half of the state this afternoon. This track will continue to circulate through southcentral and southeastern Kansas through the overnight.

The ground is saturated from repeated rounds of storms so any additional rainfall that we get tonight will easily run off on the roads. Due to the flooding potential, there is a Flash Flood Watch for all counties highlighted in green. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for counties in red, where more than 2″ of rain has fallen today.

A Marginal Risk is in place this evening for locations along and south of Highway 400. One or two storms could produce large hail. Wind gusts could also reach 60 MPH in a stronger storm.

Lows tonight will dip into the 50s and 60s with rain tapering from the northwest to the southeast. Northerly winds will prevail, keeping temperatures cool.

As an area of low pressure rotates away from our region, it will take these showers and thunderstorms with it. Any leftover showers Friday will be to the east and early in the day.

The next chance for storms is Saturday night into Sunday morning. Northcentral Kansas stands the best chance, although storms could branch off and build back to the south and west.

Sunday night into Monday, western Kansas has another opportunity for showers and storms. With all of these disturbances tracking through, highs will stay in the 80s. Dew points are going to come down over the weekend, which will make it feel more comfortable. Temperatures will return to the 90s out west by next Wednesday. But farther east, the 80s will hold on longer which typically does not happen when we turn the page from July to August in Kansas.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman