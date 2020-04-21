Teachman’s Take: Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight into Wednesday

Temperatures ahead of our next storm system have warmed well above average for this time of the year. Much of Central Kansas climbed into the mid and upper 70s with the help of southerly flow.

As an area of low pressure tracks close to the Kansas-Oklahoma state-line, more showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening. Some of those could be severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM which includes Beaver and Texas counties in Oklahoma. Hail and damaging winds are primary hazards.

Farther to the north, we have a Marginal Risk for a strong storm or two across southern Kansas so keep your eyes to the sky and stay weather aware.

Thunderstorms will continue through the overnight, likely reaching the Wichita Metro after midnight. Watch for heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Hail cannot be ruled out in a more robust thunderstorm.

Hit or miss showers and storms will continue throughout much of Wednesday before we finally clear out Wednesday night.

Highs will drop due to the rain and clouds, only topping out in the 60s throughout much of the state.

Temperatures will rebound nicely on Thursday as winds turn back around out of the south ahead of our next cold front. Some of us may even crack the 80s.

As that boundary moves through the state, a few showers and storms are possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms look to linger into early Friday morning before we clear out.

A trailing piece of energy behind Friday’s system could spark a shower late Saturday but most will stay dry.

Temps will briefly take a hit Friday and Saturday by a few degrees. We climb back into the 70s by Sunday as high pressure works in to end the weekend. It won’t last long as another chance for moisture arrives early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman