Teachman’s Take: Showers continue tonight, expect mild temps this weekend

Spotty showers have popped up over Kansas today. Showers have been garden variety and not severe.

Tonight holds the potential for more severe storms. A slight risk of severe storms is issued for northwest Kansas.

Damaging winds and large hail are our primary concerns. The tornado potential is low. Heavy rainfall will also accompany any of the stronger storms.

Timing for severe weather will confined to the evening hours. Thunderstorms will weaken as the sun goes down, but showers will continue through tomorrow.

There is a Marginal risk issued for storms tomorrow in south central and southeastern Kansas. A severe thunderstorm or two is possible with damaging winds and large hail.

A cool down is expected for tomorrow for some. We will see highs in the 80s and 90s.

The weekend will also see milder temperatures as well as the possible for a shower or two Saturday morning.

The best day for weekend plans will be on Sunday when it is mild and dry.

A slow warm up is expected early next week as we inch our way back up to classic August temps.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman