Teachman’s Take: Sizzling summer day, storms overnight

The heat and humidity are in full force today. Temperatures reached the mid 90s with dew points in the upper 60s for Wichita. Our focus for tonight will be on the storms that have started to fire out west. This is the first of many that will develop tonight with large hail and strong winds.

There is a Slight Risk for a good portion of the viewing area due to the potential for severe storms tonight.

Storms will begin isolated and then congeal into a line as they track east/southeast into the overnight.

The system will break up before sunrise tomorrow morning, but a few showers in central Kansas cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs back into the 90s. A few communities could also reach the century mark.

Showers and storms will be focused out west Thursday evening and into the early overnight.

A shower on Friday is possible, however it looks much more quiet before another isolated chance for a storm or two Saturday. We will stay mostly dry and warm the rest of the weekend until Tuesday when a cold front sweeps through dropping our highs into the 80s briefly Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman