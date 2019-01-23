Teachman’s Take: Slick roads overnight as storm moves out

Our winter storm has applied the breaks slightly today — keeping freezing drizzle and light snow around a little longer for central and eastern Kansas.

Winter Weather Advisories will be lifted at different times through the night as this storm tracks east. Our advisories in western Kansas will be lifted first. It will take longer for central and eastern Kansas to see drier conditions tonight.

Temperatures tumbled today. For the Tuesday morning commute, temps in Wichita were near 50. This evening, we have dropped below freezing in the 20s. This is why any moisture whether it’s freezing drizzle or snow could cause slick conditions, so please take it slow! Some of the slowest travel has been in north central and northeastern Kansas where they have picked up more ice.

With gusty north/northwesterly winds, our evening wind chills will be in the single digits.

Overnight lows will be mostly in the teens.

Sunshine will try to work in from the west to the east on Wednesday. Highs should be able to rebound into the 40s and 50s. However, if clouds stick around longer, especially for central and eastern Kansas, then our temperatures will be held down.

A quick-moving system brings the clouds back as early as Wednesday evening. I can see some drizzle developing in western Kansas during this time. As this wave slides southeast, a wintry mix will be possible on Thursday for southern Kansas with light snow to the north.

Right now, it doesn’t look like this system has as much moisture as the one that’s currently tracking through. Be sure to stay with the KSN StormTrack 3 weather team as we keep an eye on these winter systems as they pass through the Central High Plains.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman