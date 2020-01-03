Teachman’s Take: Slight drop in temps Friday with warming winds this weekend

A cold front has cruised through most of the state early this evening. Temps haven’t really been impacted much, yet.

This evening the areas most likely to see any moisture will be well to our southeast.

A southern series of systems has taken the moisture and the energy, basically leaving us with nothing.

Expect a typical chill overnight with more clouds than stars.

Temperatures will turn cooler by tomorrow, but it won’t be a big change.

Temperatures over the next week will trend above average with mostly dry conditions. Right now, Wichita’s average January high is 41.

The weekend is looking great with sunshine and warming temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Sunday, another front will sweep through, but leave us dry.

We may have to wait until the end of next week before a better shot for rain skims Kansas.

The latest Drought Monitor which was updated today shows improving conditions after last week’s abundance of moisture. If our weather pattern doesn’t pick up soon, then we will be back to where we were before last weekend’s strong system.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman